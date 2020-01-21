Several Hollywood movies including 'World War Z' and 'Dawn of the Dead' have showcased the fate of the earth in the wake of a zombie apocalypse. If the events portrayed in these movies turn true, it will surely emerge as the most dreaded nightmare for humans. And now, a team of kids in Belfast has apparently learned the technique to combat certain emergencies, specifically a zombie apocalypse.

Preparing to combat a zombie apocalypse

This event was organized by Game Loft as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. During the event, the organizers taught kids and their families about the importance of being prepared during an emergency. The organizers conducted presentations, and presented several skits to make children understand the need for preparing themselves during a possible zombie apocalypse that may be triggered in the future.

The event organizers believe that if a person is prepared for a zombie apocalypse, he is actually prepared to face any kind of emergencies, wabi.tv reports.

"We really believe that kids should be able to be active participants in their communities. One of the ways they can do that is to be prepared and to help their families be prepared. Then they can help their neighbors be prepared in case of an emergency. You never know when that could strike," said Patricia Estabrook, co-founder of Game Loft.

Is a zombie apocalypse near?

A few months back, Athena Aktipis, an evolutionary biologist at the Arizona University had claimed that certain parasites are capable of causing a zombie apocalypse among humans. Aktipis made these comments during a podcast named 'Zombified'.

During the talk, Aktipis revealed that Toxoplasma, a single-celled parasite is capable of drastically altering human behavior.

"The parasite somehow evolved to make a rat get turned on by the smell of cat urine, so it goes up to a cat and snuggles with it, and then it gets eaten which completes the life cycle of the toxoplasma – if that's not zombification then what is?" said Aktipis.