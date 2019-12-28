SBS Entertainment Awards 2019 red carpet arrivals: Lee Yoon Ji, So Yi Hyun and more

The 13th annual SBS Entertainment Awards 2019 kick-started with the red carpet arrivals of popular Korean television personalities, including actors, singers, performers and presenters. Every attendee of the star-studded event, from actors Lee Yoon Ji and So Yi Hyun to hosts Jo Jung Shik and Kim Sung Joo, showcased their best looks in the evening. While actress Lee Yoon Ji walked the red carpet with her daughter Lani, So Yi Hyun appeared at the event with Boom. Meanwhile, host Park Na Rae was accompanied by her co-hosts Kim Sung Joo and Jo Jung Shik during the red carpet arrivals. Kim Kwang Gyu and Jo Ha Na also walked the red carpet together. Others who attended the annual award show include the cast members of Running Man Yoo Jae Suk, Ji Suk Jin, Kim Jong Kook, Haha, Lee Kwang Soo, Song Ji Hyo, Jeon So Min and Yang se Chan. The cast members of Master in the House Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, Lee Sang Yoon and Yook Sung Jae also walked the red carpet of 13th annual SBS Entertainment Awards.