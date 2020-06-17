The disinfection tunnel was manufactured by a Russian company based in the town of Penza. It installed the equipment at his official Novo-Ogaryovo residence, where he receives visitors, the RIA news agency reported.

Footage that shows how the tunnel functions was shared by RIA. It showed masked men passing through the tunnel, being sprayed with disinfectants from the two sides and the top. It described the disinfectant as a fine mist of liquid that covered people's clothes and any exposed upper body flesh.

In April, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said anyone meeting Putin in person was tested for the coronavirus. In May, he himself tested positive for coronavirus. Other high-profile Russian functionaries who have contracted the disease include Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who tested positive in April-end. Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova and Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Coronavirus in Russia

Since reporting its first case on March 2, the Eurasian nation has reported over 545,000 cases of novel coronavirus cases and 7,284 fatalities, as per Worldomerter. On Tuesday, it reported 8,248 new cases, bringing its total to 545,458.

Russia has reported the third-highest number of cases after the U.S., with over 2.2 million cases and Brazil with more than 928,000 cases. It has attributed the large number of cases to the widespread testing. Its number of fatalities is surprisingly low compared with other countries. Critics have questioned the accuracy of its fatality figures, claiming that the country is under-reporting the number of deaths to downplay the extent of the crisis.

Russian authorities have denied the accusations, saying that they are only counting deaths that are caused directly by the coronavirus. Also, since the virus arrived late in the country, it had time to prepare and was able to learn lessons from the experiences of western Europe.