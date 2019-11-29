There are several apps, which are available in the Google Play Store and advertised via social media to attract Android users. But after downloading these apps, mostly gaming related apps and using them for a while, users lose interest and even forget that they had downloaded them. But recently it is was disclosed that such unused apps could make your smartphone vulnerable to malware and hacking.

Android, iOS vulnerability

Uninstalling the unused apps not only free up extra storage space but also helps to keep a user's personal data safe. Just a few days ago social media giant Twitter revealed the details about the data breach in a blog post. It said several third-party Android apps were implicated in a data breach that affected millions of android users.

The post added that many third-party apps containing malicious software caused vulnerability issues in Android phones to access some Twitter and Facebook account information. But the social media company assured the users that it was not an attempt to take control of anyone's account.

However, they mentioned that the malicious apps were still able to access personal information of the user such as names, genders, as well as usernames and emails.

Google and Apple both the companies were alerted to these fraudulent apps. As reported, as of now none of the iOS users was affected by these apps. It should be noted that the Android users who may have had their information lifted soon receive notification from Twitter and Facebook.

Even if the users notice that they are unaffected by this data breach, it is advised to uninstall unused apps from the smartphone to ensure the safety of the device as well the personal details.

How to audit the apps installed in a smartphone?