Saudi-Iran Normalization: Team From Tehran to visit Riyadh to Prepare for Embassy Reopening

An Iranian team is likely to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to kick-start the reopening of the Iranian embassy in Riyadh. The move follows the historic decision of the rival powers to normalize the relationship last month.

Iran's Tasnim news agency said the team from Tehran would visit the building of the Iranian embassy during the trip. The team will do preliminary work for the reopening of the embassy this week, Alireza Enayati, a Director General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said, according to IANS.

Saudi Arabia and Iran decided to normalize ties after two years of lengthy discussions. "We reached an understanding of good neighborly relations and respect for the sovereignty of regional states and dealing with all regional threats on the basis of our dialogue," said Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

Iran Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the agreement to restore relations with Saudi Arabia "will create major new possibilities in the region, based on the principle of neighborly security."

More From IANS

On Saturday, a technical delegation from Saudi Arabia arrived in Iran to assess the situation and discuss the procedures for the reopening of the Saudi embassy and consulate general in the country, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud signed a joint statement in Beijing, announcing the resumption of diplomatic relations.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.