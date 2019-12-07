An aviation student in the Naval Air Station Pensacola opened fire in a classroom on Friday morning. The attacker who was from Saudi killed three people. The US officials are investigating any possible links to terrorism and six Saudi nationals were questioned. Saudi officials condemned the actions of the student.

The assault ended when a sheriff's deputy killed the shooter. The attack was the second shooting in a naval base in the United States this week which has prompted massive law enforcement response and base lockdown. As per the Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan, twelve people were injured during the attack including the first responders, the deputy sheriffs. One officer was hurt in the arm and the other in the knee but both were expected to recover.

Shooter was a military officer from Saudi

The shooter was a military officer from Saudi who was training in the naval base said the Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis. In a report by Associated Press, the shooter was recognized as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani by a US official who remains anonymous. The FBI is speculated to be investigating the suspect's online content to understand whether he worked alone or had a group supporting his act.

The FBI declined to reveal the shooter's identity and the motivation in a news conference on Friday night. The FBI special agent facts in charge of the Jacksonville Field Office, Rachel L Rojas said that there are many reports circulating. She also said that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

What did Donald Trump say?

President Donald Trump declined to say whether the shooting was terrorism-related. He said that the king told him the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people.

The authorities said that the shooter used a handgun and happened in a classroom. Weapons are not allowed on the base, which remains closed since the incident.