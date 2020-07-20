King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia, has been hospitalized after suffering from an inflammation of the gall bladder. The ailing monarch was admitted to a hospital in the capital city of Riyadh on Monday. The 84-year old ruler, who has reigned since 2015, is undergoing medical examinations, state news agency SPA reported.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraqi's Prime Minister, who was scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, postponed the engagement after the news, confirmed Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Served as Governor of Riyadh Regions

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, spent more than 2-1/2 years as the Saudi crown prince and deputy premier from June 2012 before becoming king. He also served as governor of the Riyadh region for more than 50 years.

The de facto ruler and next in line to the throne is the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, widely referred to as MbS, who has launched reforms to transform the kingdom's economy and end its "addiction" to oil.

The 34-year-old prince, who is popular among many young Saudis, has won praise at home for easing social restrictions in the conservative Muslim kingdom, giving more rights to women and pledging to diversify the economy.

Troubles At Home

To the king's supporters, this boldness at home and abroad was a welcome change after decades of caution, stagnation and dithering. But state control of the media and a crackdown on dissent in the kingdom make it difficult to gauge the extent of domestic enthusiasm.

The crown prince's reforms have been accompanied by a purge of top royals and businessmen on charges of corruption, and a costly war in Yemen, which have all unnerved some Western allies and investors. His prestige also suffered a blow after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 at the hands of Saudi security personnel seen as close to him.

(With inputs from agencies)