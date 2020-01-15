As threats from the space loom up, a giant asteroid apparently measuring 88 to 200 meters in diameter will make its close approach with the earth on Saturday, January 18, 2019. The asteroid which is being named 2009 BH2 is considered a near-earth object, and scientists at NASA are closely monitoring the object as it is all set to skim past the earth in another few days.

Will asteroid 2009 BH2 hit the earth?

At the time of asteroid 2009 BH2's close approach, it will be almost 2.8 million miles away from the earth. Even though this distance is considered huge as per human terms, it is short in astronomical terms when we consider the vastness of the universe.

Interestingly, on Saturday, another comparatively smaller asteroid will also zip past the earth. This space rock named 2020 AH1 has an estimated diameter of 33-75 meters.

Even though both these asteroids will surely miss the earth, a section of scientists believe that more space rocks are on its way in the future, and a slight change in their trajectories could bring about devastating effects on the planet. If a comparatively larger asteroid hits the earth or cause a mid-air explosion, it will unleash energy equivalent to thousands of atom bombs that were dropped in Hiroshima, and it will be enough and more to wipe out life from the earth.

Scientists who believe in an asteroid apocalypse

Several space scientists believe that earth will face a devastating catastrophe in the future following an asteroid hit. A few months back, top space scientist Dr Iain McDonald had predicted that a doomsday asteroid will hit the earth one day or the other. As per McDonald, devastating asteroid hits are not confined to the past, and it will happen in the future too.

Top American physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson also shares a similar view, and he too believes that asteroid hits capable of wiping out life from the earth may happen in the future.