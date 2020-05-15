Age is truly no bar for this young entrepreneur who has set out to break stereotypes and carve out a unique niche for himself.

Satish Brahmbhatt started his journey as an entrepreneur at the age of 17 when E-Commerce and especially dropshipping was in trend. The young gun was keen to learn about dropshipping and had an urge to create products like male accessories, lockets, earrings, and bracelets.

This passion further gave Satish a boost which resulted in the expansion of his activity along with some of his friends he made while going through the process.

As time passed, Satish learned more about dropshipping and adapted new skills to deal with cryptocurrency. Later, Satish also started investing in Bitcoin but witnessed a sudden downfall when the bitcoin industry faced huge losses.

With his sheer dedication and hard work, Satish Brahmbhatt has come so far with an entrepreneurial mindset and the passion to learn more. Satish started trading in Forex and experienced an upward trend in this business.

Currently, Satish is not only a successful entrepreneur but is also one of the most renowned social media influencers whose content is relatable and in sync with today's time.