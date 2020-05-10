Actress Sarah Silverman will be uniting with actor Seth Rogen for an animated series. The animated show will be set in the North Pole during the Christmas season, and will stream on HBO Max, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The soon-to-launch streaming platform has given a go-ahead to eight episodes of "Santa Inc.", an adult animated show.

Movie about first female Santa in the history of Christmas

It is about Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf at the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is hired by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy rises up to the occasion and goes on to fulfill her dream of becoming the first female Santa in the history of Christmas. The series, created by showrunner Alexandra Rushfield, is backed by Lionsgate with Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver's Point Grey Pictures.

"I have long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R-rated comedy, and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max," said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president original comedy and animation at the HBO Max.

The perfect comedy duo

"Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedy duo for this empowering and very funny animated series shepherded by the hysterical Alexandra Rushfield," said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development at Lionsgate.

Along with Point Grey, Rushfield, Silverman, Amy Zvi and Rosa Tran (Anomalisa) will executive produce the project. HBO Max is set to launch May 27. It will feature many originals, and come with a wide library including "Friends", "The Big Bang Theory", "Game of Thrones" and "The Sopranos".