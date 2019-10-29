Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams seem to be two really excited after their engagement. The adorable couple recently celebrated their love with a fun-filled engagement party that took place on Saturday.

The intimate affair hosted by the Modern Family star and her fiance saw the happy couple's close friends and family in attendance. Hyland chose to wear a gorgeous strapless white gown by designer Christian Siriano for the occasion, and the details on her dress were to absolutely die for.

The white dress had a sexy sweetheart neckline with delicate ruching and was seemingly made out of a structured silky material, which the 28-year-old paired with a dainty silver sandal and a beige pair of sunglasses, a modern-day throwback to old Hollywood vibes.

Adams, for his part, was also dressed to impress as he attended his engagement party wearing a beige pair of chinos and a classic white button-down shirt, giving everyone at the event some great country club-style inspo.

"Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now... just engaged...," the actress captioned photos from the engagement party. "so Thank you @casamigos for keepin our dream alive with tequila!"

In case you do not know this, Casamigos is the name of the tequila company jointly owned by Ocean's Eleven actor George Clooney and model Kaia Gerber's father Rande Gerber.

Hyland's 35-year-old future husband also posted a picture on his Instagram account from the couple's engagement party, where he showed off his bride-to-be's stunning gown, while also making a goofy face. "I mean, who wouldn't want to marry me?" the Bachelor in Paradise alum captioned the funny photograph.

All through the day, Hyland kept her fans pretty much updated with the going-ons of her engagement party, which also saw her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, as well as actresses Chloe Bridges and Debby Ryan in attendance, along with John Wesley Satterfield who seemed to completely rock a dapper blue suit for the occasion.

Hyland and Adams got engaged to each other earlier this year in July while holidaying on the beach. The couple, however, have been keeping most details of their impending wedding celebrations a closely guarded secret, so we can't wait for them to reveal more!