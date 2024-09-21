Sarah Badshaw: Shocking Video Captures Moment Woman Steals Porsche Before Running Over Owner in His Driveway as Her Glamorous Mugshot Is Released

A deranged woman was caught on video allegedly pretending to be interested in buying a luxury car, which she then stole after locking the doors and running over the owner in his own driveway. Sarah Badshaw's mugshot was taken after she surrendered to authorities, just a day after police released video footage of the shocking incident.

Ring camera footage captured Badshaw ringing the victim's doorbell, looking to buy a 2022 Porsche Cayenne that he had listed on Autotrader. The Brampton native has been charged with four offenses related to the Porsche theft, including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, vehicle theft, fleeing the scene of an accident, and driving without license.

Criminal Customer

Badshaw, identified as a South Asian woman, arrived at the victim's Toronto home on September 6, claiming she was interested in "checking out" the Porsche and said she was waiting for her father to arrive.

The video cuts to the driveway, where the suspect is seen sitting in the driver's seat of the Porsche. The victim is shown exiting the car, closing the passenger side door, and walking around the front of the vehicle, attempting to open the driver's side door, which appeared to be locked, based on the footage.

As the victim tried to access the locked vehicle, the car moved slightly. The victim then walked toward the rear of the vehicle when the suspect suddenly sped off, running over him and dragging his body into the street.

Footage shows the victim appearing to be caught under one of the rear wheels before he managed to stand up, visibly in pain and clutching his back.

Police said that Badshaw fled the scene in the stolen Porsche, and an accomplice, who was parked across from the victim's home in a gray Bentley Bentayga, was also involved in the daytime robbery.

The victim told CTV News Toronto that he suffered injuries to his elbow, hands, and legs, requiring medical treatment following the incident.

Long Rap Sheet

Police have also revealed that Badshaw is "linked to numerous investigations" and is wanted by other police departments in the Greater Toronto Area in relation to separate cases.

In a surprising twist, Badshaw works part-time as a babysitter, with an online profile promoting her services and saying she would be a valuable addition to any family.

Badshaw wrote: "Hello there my name is Sarah Badshaw I am 18 years old currently still in school.

"I am very hard-working I come from a very big family of 8 siblings I love children I love the outdoors and I love to make new little friends and help these little friends grow and help them with whatever they need.

"If you are reading my profile, please do consider me I am positive to help your family grow:)"