Vijay Sethupathi's Sangathamizhan has opened to mixed reviews from the critics. The action-masala entertainer saw the light of the day worldwide on Saturday, 16 November, after the release got delayed by a day due to financial issues.

Story:

Murugan (Vijay Sethupathi) leads a jolly life with his friend played by Soori in Chennai. He falls in love with a rich industrialist's daughter (Raashi Khanna). When her father tries to eliminate him, he finds Murugan having resemblances to his enemy Sangathamizhan (Vijay Sethupathi), who is a hurdle to build a copper plant in his village.

How the crooked villain uses Murugan and how the dynamics change thereafter form the crux of the story. The film reminds the audience of films like Kaththi and Mersal.

Sangathamizhan has a cliched storyline and finesse in storytelling. The strength of the film undoubtedly is Vijay Sethupathi, whose unique mannerisms in mass avatar is a treat to watch. Soori's portions appear quite fresh and his combo with the hero works out well.

The length of the first half is a concern and the second half is better. Overall, the film is affected by unnecessary scenes.

Check out what critics say about the film below:

Times of India: Ratings:2.5/5

Sangathamizhan does take its own time to get to its core plot, but until then, it is Vijay Sethupathi and Soori who provide us with humour and hold our interest. Even the romantic track between Murugan and Kamalini is slightly different. And the film doesn't work itself up over the cause it eschews and doesn't come across as preachy or self-righteous. Read complete review...

The Hindu: -

The important question, again, is why does Vijay Sethupathi need any of this? For the sake of argument, if wealth accumulation and survival in the Tamil film industry is only possible if one is a part of commercial entertainers, why not pick the ones that do not leave the audience disillusioned? Read complete review...

Sify: Ratings: -

Sanga Thamizhan offers nothing new in terms of storytelling and screenplay but Vijay Sethupathi makes us sit throughout the film mainly because of his dialogue delivery. But his lethargic body language doesn't help him in the action scenes and mass elevation sequences. Read complete review...