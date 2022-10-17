Sandi Klein Cause of Death: Popular WINS News Anchor Dies At 73

A popular news anchor in New York has died. Sandi Klein passed away at the age of 73. She died on Friday following days after she went into hospice.

Klein, who was an anchor at the New York City radio station WINS, died after her long fight with cancer. She joined the network in 1993 and worked for 19 years in the company. For the past 15 years, she had been battling carcinoid syndrome, which is a kind of neuroendocrine cancer.

Klein Had Been Battling Carcinoid Syndrome

Klein racked up a long list of radio credits. She started her career at WKTU-FM where she worked with legendary talents such as DJs Paco and Rosko. She went on to anchor the morning drive on WYNY and WPLJ with both Rocky Allen and later with Scott and Todd, according to 1010WINS.

Klein Worked For 19 Years With WINS Network

Tributes are pouring in after her death. "RIP dear Sandi Klein. You brought so much positivity to the NYC airwaves. An honor to be your guest," said author Lisa Fantino.

"I loved working with her at WPLJ in the early '90s. Sandi was wonderful both on and off the air. I'll never forget the night she had a bunch of us over to the house for a hilariously raucous party," said radio host Dave Stewart.

"With a heavy heart, we share some news with you all. Our tremendous host, who we all know and love â€“ Sandi Klein â€“ has been battling, and for nearly 15 years triumphing over, carcinoid syndrome, a devastating neuroendocrine cancer. She has lived life so vibrantly during that time and has shared many wonderful, life-affirming experiences, connections, and conversations with all of you," said Sandi Klein's show, a podcast of more than 500 conversations with creative women.

Klein also hosted a Sunday afternoon show called "Arts Alive at the Algonquin and her freelance work has been featured on WABC, WOR, WNBC, Z-100, Hot 97, CD-101.9, and the UPI Radio Network.

After 19 years on-air at 1010 WINS, Klein signed off for the last time on June 14, 2012.

