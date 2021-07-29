Sandesh Deshmukh, a cricketer who transformed into Maharashtra's Youngest Bodybuilder

Holding yourself interested and motivated to train is always the most difficult challenge and one of the most important factors in achieving long-term muscle growth. The same was true for Sandesh Deshmukh, a mechanical engineering student and bodybuilder.

He wanted to be a cricketer since he was a teenager, and his enthusiasm was seen whenever he was on the field. However, he saw how nepotism is promoted and that there is no longer any responsibility during the match. As a result, he gave up his dream of being a cricketer to pursue his other passion, bodybuilding. He had to put in a lot of effort and follow a strict diet to achieve the same results.

Formal preparation and proper instruction are needed to achieve a skilled bodybuilder physique. Belonging from a middle-class family, Sandesh's father was honest with him when he told his parents about it and the costs. He did not give up and planned to work as a delivery boy, bouncer, and gym teacher in addition to finishing his mechanical engineering degree. He paid his fees for bodybuilding workouts and diet plans with the money he received from his job.

Sanjay's life was turned upside down in January 2020 when he won a bodybuilding competition and was awarded the title of 'Pune Shree.' In the same year, he won another competition in Kolhapur and was named the Maharashtra Shree for juniors. Sandesh's father and other family members eventually gave him their full support after seeing what he had accomplished. He has been named the "Fit PCMC" Brand Ambassador by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

In 2022, he aims to win the Mr Asia Competition for which he is practising every day and working hard to be prepared in every way for the competition.

Sandesh Deshmukh is now not only Maharashtra's youngest bodybuilder but also a well-known gym trainer. He participates in online workshops and assists others in achieving their health goals. He has shown that when it comes to pursuing big goals, there is no room for excuses.