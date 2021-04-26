Sandeep Molugu aka Sandy Artist describes what it takes to work with big names from the entertainment industry

An individual is recognized by the quality of work he or she does. When it comes to beauty and makeup, there ain't anyone better than Sandeep Molugu. Widely known by the name Sandy Artist, the stylist has set a bar with his work that is considered class beyond comparison. The Hyderabad-based makeup artist is a go-to name among celebrities, and his popularity majorly in the South region justifies the same. Not only in the Southern region, but Sandy Artist over the last few years has captivated everyone's attention all over India.

According to him, makeup is an add-on to the beauty that sparks elegance and glamour at the same time. For Sandy, the true essence of beauty lies in simplicity. "When you make room for natural beauty, you gradually shine from within. It is all about acceptance and knowing the fact that it doesn't matter what people have to think", quotes Sandy. Recently, the stylist completed a decade in the makeup industry, and during this successful run, he has worked with many influential names from the glamour world.

The first and foremost project undertaken by Sandy as a makeup artist was the fashion show for Tarun Tahiliani show at Falaknuma in 2016 and the Manish Malhotra show in 2015 for Times Weddings. There has been absolute progress for the stylist and thereafter, he has been climbing the ladder of success at an unprecedented rate. "When you get to work with big names, your big dreams turn into reality, and that's what I have always strived for", says Sandy. During these years, the makeup artist has travelled to the best places of the world for work and has collaborated with reputed fashion and beauty magazines across the globe.

Sandy's clientele from the tinsel town includes some big names like Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, Manushi Chhillar, Priya Anand, Regina Cassandra, Catherine Tresa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Neha Dhupia to name a few. Speaking about working with the stars, Sandy says, "Patience is the key. You must have an ear to listen to what your clients want. When you offer quality without compromising on quantity, numbers in terms of revenue automatically start flowing in."

Not only earning accolades and praises from one and all, but Sandy Artist has even worked with renowned names from the fashion industry. A firm believer of originality, the professional MUA says that nothing can beat the concept of being unique. That's what he has been inculcating in his work. Rather than copying or getting inspired by people's work, the makeup artist has emphasised bringing newness to the table. Continuing his legacy after ten years, Sandy Artist is in no mood to slow down, and his work rightly speaks volumes about him.