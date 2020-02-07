Just a week before Samsung's 2020 flagship series is officially released, a special-edition Z Flip phone has surfaced in the market. Caviar, the limited edition phone customizing company, has customized Samsung's first foldable device. The phone is made of 999 pure gold and features the two recent Marvel superstars, Joker and Harley Quinn.

The design

Caviar has used double electroplated technology to mold the phone casing with gold and embossed the images of Joker and Harley Quinn's latest avatars. On the phone casing, the Joker and Birds of Prey superheros have been featured on both sides. Caviar will design only 54 pieces of this particular design.

The price

The limited edition Samsung Z Flip phone is up for pre-order at a whopping $5,210. Limited edition smartphones are like limited edition watches. They are meant only for the neo-rich who prefer to show off a device that nobody else would. The company already has a list of celebrity clients mostly from Russia, which it proudly flaunts on its website.

The client list

Caviar also has announced rollout of two other Samsung Z Flip/ S10 limited edition phones made of dazzling gold and carbon titanium at $6,000 and $5,690 respectively. The company has done the smart thing by unveiling the superhero edition just before a day of the highly demanding movie Birds of Prey release. The Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, has done spectacularly well at the box office. The upcoming Birds of Prey is expected to repeat the success.

Galaxy Z Flip release date

Samsung is about to unveil its 2020 flagship series of phones on February 11 at the MWC, Barcelona. According to rumor mills, the upcoming S20 series will come in four editions - S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra and S20 Note. The South Korean conglomerate is also rumored to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip at the same event. All the devices will come with 5G connectivity, immersive display and probably the most powerful smartphone camera.