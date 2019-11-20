Samsung has officially launched the much-rumored W20 5G foldable smartphone in China. The latest foldable smartphone is an improved variant of the recently released Galaxy Fold. The W20 5G gets a white coat of paint, the latest Snapdragon chipset, and support for 5G connectivity. Apart from that, the W20 5G is identical to the Galaxy Fold smartphone.

The original Galaxy Fold is also available in a 5G variant but features a Snapdragon 855 chipset. The W20 5G gets a newer processor and is currently only available in China. The main features of this phone, apart from it being foldable, is the 5G support and the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Samsung hasn't revealed the pricing details yet.

Specifications of Samsung W20 5G

Let's take a look at some of the specifications of the Samsung W20 5G foldable phone. It comes with dual-displays, one on the outside and a larger one on the inside. When folded, there's a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display on the outside with an aspect ratio of 21:9.

After unfolding the device you'll be greeted by a massive 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 4:2:3 aspect ratio and a notch on one side. The notch houses two cameras, a 10-megapixel sensor, and another 8-megapixel unit.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and coupled with 12GB RAM, 512GB onboard storage. Samsung has also placed a 10-megapixel sensor above the outer display, and a triple-camera setup on the back. You get a primary 12-megapixel sensor with dual-aperture, OIS, and Dual Pixel PDAF. There's a secondary 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, which also comes with OIS. There's also a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor at the back. The phone can record 4K videos at 60fps and shoot 960fps slow-motion videos as well.

Samsung has included a 4,235mAh battery on the W20 5G smartphone, which is slightly smaller than the one on the Galaxy Fold. The phone supports 15W fast charging and also offers reverse wireless charging. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is available for biometrics and it gets stereo speakers tuned by AKG. The device runs OneUI that's based on Android 9.0 Pie. The software has also been tweaked to work with foldable displays.