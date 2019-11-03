As Motorola is all set to launch its new flip phone Moto Razr this month, Samsung joins the competition with its second flip phone - Samsung W20 5G. Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site posted the teaser of the launch of Samsung W20. The teaser also showcases how a tab sized phone folded into a pocket-sized one.

Besides, the clip shows that when the video is playing at the top of the screen, you can use the keypad option at the bottom of the screen. This is another multi-tasking feature which can be noticed from the teaser. Samsung also revealed that the Galaxy W20 comes with a front and rear camera.

The fold mechanism is like the upcoming Moto Razr and expected to launch this November 2019. But there is no proper information about the official launch date, as Samsung is seen to be working on the issues with Galaxy fold and on the other side it is seen working on W20.

Through the signs of the first-look of Samsung W50 teaser, users can expect the features of a flagship device. Also, this phone will be under the premium tag quality, which means the price of this phone would be like premium flagship phones.

As the dates are not confirmed but a hint is given by Samsung Mobile that it is coming up with its second 5G flip phone by taking to twitter saying, pioneering foldable technology, to open up innovative user experiences. #SDC19 #SamsungEvent.

Also, Samsung has shared the video of how the phone looks like. But, there's not much information about the feature and date of launch. Although, the W-series phones made by Samsung are only for China. Yet, the launch will take place globally to promote themselves as one of the global makers of flip phones.