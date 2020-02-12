The much-awaited S20 series of phones are finally here. Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. All the three devices come with the premium specifications, lustrous design and an impressive set of camera modules. Unlike last year's S10 series' customer-friendly price, the S20 series comes with the best of the specifications a phone can offer with a premium price.

All the three S20 series of devices pack either the top-line Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC, at least 12 GB RAM, 5G connectivity, gorgeous displays, fantastic camera modules and tons of attractive features.

Camera

The best feature of the S20 series of devices is their top-of-the-line camera modules. Both the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus primary camera module packs a 12 MP wide-angle lens, 64 MP telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultra-wide sensors. With the sensors, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus can offer 3x hybrid optical/digital zoom and Super-Resolution Zoom up to 30x. The S20 Plus, however, adds a Time-of-Flight sensor, which the S20 lacks. Both the smartphones come with a 10 MP selfie camera.

The Samsung S20 Ultra houses a stunning 108 MP wide-angle camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It comes combined with a 48MP telephoto lens, an ultra-wide 12MP sensor and a monster 40 MP selfie camera module. The S20 Ultra is capable of offering optical/digital zooming up to 10x and Super-Resolution Zoom up to 100x.

Display

Like its previous flagships, the S20 series of devices come with stunning AMOLED displays with the an impressive refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 packs a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED

3,200 x 1,440, with 20:9 ratio, 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p, 60Hz refresh rate at 1440p, and HDR10+ certification, while the S20 Plus has a slightly bigger 6.9-inch display with similar specs. The S20 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 3,200 x 1,440 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p, 60Hz refresh rate at 1440p, and theHDR10+ certification.

Battery

The Galaxy S20 packs a 4000 mAh battery, while the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra come with 4,500 mAh and a 5000 mAh battery. All the devices come with fast charging support and a 25w fast charger bundled in the box. You can buy an optional 45W fast-charger is required.

Price and availability

The Galaxy S20 12 GB + 128 GB storage would be available at $999, while the S20 Plus 12 GB + 256 GB and 12 GB + 512 GB models would come for $1199 and $1299 respectively. The S20 Ultra would come in two storage ranges - 128 GB with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage with 16 GB RAM - and cost $1399 and $1499 respectively.

All the three models of Galaxy S20 series would be made available starting March 6, 2020, across the US, Europe, and a few other countries. For the first batch of sale, Samsung would open pre-booking on February 21, 2020.