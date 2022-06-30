Samsung Takes on Taiwan Chip Maker Rival TSMC and Begins Mass Production of 3nm Chips

Taking the battle to its Taiwanese rival TSMC, Samsung announced the mass production of 3-nanometer semiconductors on Thursday.

The South Korean company has decided to take aim at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which has dominated the contract chip production market for quite some time.

Companies like Apple are often known to be the biggest customers of TSMC, as it manufactures chips for iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Macs, as per Bloomberg.

Samsung's new fabrication process is said to be assisted by a Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology that will not only increase performance by 30 percent but would also allow for a size reduction of 35 per cent with low power consumption.

As per the company, the first gen 3nm process node will possess a 23 per cent higher performance, 16 percent area reduction with 45 per cent lesser power consumption, Yonhap news reported.

With TSMC's 3nm process expected to go into mass production later this year, Samsung has already designed the plan for the second generation 3nm process.

The South Korean firm is planning to climb even higher as its future goals include a 50 percent reduction in power consumption and 35 per cent in size, coupled with performance increase of 30 percent.

The chips will be manufactured in South Korea, initially in Hwaseong and then in Pyeongtaek as well. As per company officials the production at first will be for "high performance, low power computing" applications but it will later expand and make its way to mobile.

Reports suggest that Samsung's upcoming chip plant in Texas, that is expected to produce 3nm chips, will begin mass manufacturing in 2024.