We know that Samsung has been working on a successor to its foldable smartphone the Galaxy Fold. The company is also rumoured to be launching it alongside the Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 flagship lineup at a special UNPACKED event on February 11 in San Francisco.

The majority of the rumours and leaks so far, suggest that the purported Galaxy Fold 2 could be a foldable clamshell phone, a form factor that Samsung itself teased in a concept video back in October 2019. Now, it seems that the clamshell foldable smartphone from Samsung is real, with the South Korean electronics company reportedly revealing a device called Samsung 'Galaxy Bloom' to select attendees at a secret meeting at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Galaxy Fold 2 will be called Galaxy Bloom

According to a new report coming out of South Korea, 'Galaxy Bloom' will be the device's official name which will be used when the phone launches and hits the stores, and not the Galaxy Fold 2 as we had previously thought.

The report which claims that Samsung CEO DJ Koh explained to the few in attendance that the company drew inspiration for the Galaxy Bloom's design from French cosmetics company Lancôme. Lancôme is known for its clamshell-style powder cases.

Samsung's choice of design and name

Samsung specialist website SamMobile suggest that the clamshell design was chosen for the phone because the Galaxy Bloom will be targeted towards young females, who are already familiar with this form factor, having used clamshell make-up cases.

The new name was previously considered a codename. However, it makes sense for Samsung to call the upcoming phone Galaxy Bloom in order to position it as a different device from the Galaxy Fold phablet. Also, the 'Bloom' moniker is quite attractive and intelligent, considering the phone opens from a folded position just like a blooming flower. The wallpaper used on the phone in a blurry leaked photo is also highly supportive of the new name.

A glass screen is always better than plastic

Interestingly, it's not just the name that is different than the Galaxy Fold. The same report also states that the Galaxy Bloom will not sport a 'plastic screen' like the original Galaxy Fold, but will be covered by a new Ultra-Thin Glass that Samsung's been working on.

Now, this piece of information is something that we have already heard and the glass screen will supposedly make the phone more durable and scratch-resistant than the Galaxy Fold, according to earlier reports. For now, that's all the information we have about the device. The technical specifications like processor, memory and cameras still remains a mystery, but we will get to know that very soon.