Tech giant Samsung has finally has finally opened registrations for the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy S10 users in its home country South Korea and asked them to be one of the first to enjoy the new features and design, besides paricipating in the feedback process.
Designed to be user-friendly, One UI has capabilities to help users focus on the tasks that matter and it has features to make the experience more natural, seamless and efficient, said the tech giant. The program had only 1,000 slots initially, but beginning today, October 14, the company said it will extend it for more users.
Those in South Korea who own the Galaxy S10, S10+ or the S10e, can enroll in the One UI 2.0 beta program from the Samsung Members app avaialable on the device. Once the user signs up, he will get an OTA which will upgrade the device to Android 10 with One UI 2.0 atop.
"Since its launch, Samsung has been refining the UX, while also expanding its capabilities to help users focus on the tasks that matter," said Samsung in a statement on Monday, October 14.
However, the company noted that the user participation in One UI Beta Program requires a Samsung account, which can be created visiting its website https://account.samsung.com. The Beta Program is available only for Galaxy S10e/S10/S10+/S10 5G and other devices with Android 10 OS and the Beta Program period and compatible devices vary by country and One UI features may differ depending on the devices used, said the company.
Here are some of the new features:
Minimized pop-ups:
The UI interface allows minimized pop-ups, embedded loading indicators and simplified button arrangements. The new One UI sports another feature where notifications take up less space, so users are kept up-to-date while being able to focus on the task at hand.
Visually Comfortable
The new layout provides a visually comfortable experience with an enhanced Dark Mode that helps users at night by intelligently adjusting the brightness of images, texts and colors on the display while reducing battery consumption. Smart Lock screen too automatically adjusts the color and format of the clock and notifications to enable users to see the text and icons clearly.
Smart Lock screen automatically adjusts the color of the text on the lock screen
Managing Digital Wellness:
The expanded One UI provides a wide range of tools to manage digital wellness of the device and allows users to pause apps temporarily when they prefer minimum distractions. By tracking usage, managing screen time or enabling focus mode to minimize distractions, users can ensure utmost efficiency, said Samsung in its statement.
Device care Menu:
To maintain the device easily, another feature called the Device Care menu was introduced to provide quicker access to key functions and some individual features have been enhanced such as keeping or deleting duplicate photos.
