As expected, Samsung did fabulously well in the debut sale of its latest smartphone Z Flip. According to reports, stocks of the smartphone were exhausted within hours of it was made available. The South Korean conglomerate sold the latest flippable smartphone in the US and Korea.

US-based online seller Best Buy sold out all of its unlocked Z Flip stock. The Samsung official website too exhausted its stock and has promised to come up with more devices on its next sale date, February 21. According to a PhoneDog report, both AT&T and Sprint had received limited stocks of the Z Flip which they have sold out. They may not be able to offer new devices until February 26.

In South Korea too, Samsung has reportedly sold out its first batch of devices in a mere two hours. The report claims mirror purple was the most popular version of the device followed by mirror black and mirror gold. The Samsung Z Flip is a limited-edition device to some extent compared to its latest flagship S20 series. Still, this time Samsung will roll out the phone in more countries than it did with the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung launched its second-generation foldable smartphone Z Flip on February 11 and rushed to make it available for purchase. The latest Z Flip comes with a stunning design, pop colours, and decent specifications at a starting price of $1,380.

Samsung Z Flip comes with two displays. The primary display measures at 6.7-inch with 21.9:9 aspect ratio and 425PPI pixel density, while the secondary minuscule display measures at 1.1-inch and offers 303 PPI pixel density.

Under the hood, Z Flip packs a Snapdragon 855 plus SoC combined with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 inbuilt storage. The device packs a Wide-angle: 12MP dual pixel sensor with f/ 1.8 aperture, Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 1.4μm, 78-degree field-of-view, and a 12 MP ultra-wide, ƒ/ 2.2 aperture, 1.12μm, 123-degree field-of-view camera.

However, the Samsung Z Flip lacks the Samsung DeX support as of now and is expected to be available with a software upgrade.

