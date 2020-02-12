After officially teasing its Galaxy Fold successor at the Oscar 2020 awards show, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones. The latest foldable smartphone from Samsung is way more compact, good-looking and inexpensive than its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Flip boasts a foldable display which is capable of folding into half to offer a more compact and practical utility.

The Samsung Galaxy X Flip boasts a primary display measuring 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex with 2,636 x 1,080 resolution, 21.9:9 aspect ratio, and 425 PPI density. Besides, it features a secondary 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 300 x 112 resolution and 303 PPI.

The other display featured in the device comes in handy by showing necessary information like time, date, notifications, and so on when the device is folded into half. The device packs a punch-hole styled 10MP dual-pixel sensor, f/ 2.4 aperture, 1.22μm, 80-degree field-of-view selfie camera.

Unlike the Galaxy S20 series of devices, the Galaxy Z Flip is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC coupled with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 inbuilt storage. To maintain the sturdiness of the form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip sacrifices the microSD card slot.

The Galaxy Z Flip runs on Android Q 10 powered OneUI 2.0 and houses a 3,300 mAh battery with quick-charge support up to 15W of wireless charging up to 9W.

On the camera side, the Galaxy Z Flip packs a Wide-angle: 12MP dual pixel sensor with f/ 1.8 aperture, Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 1.4μm, 78-degree field-of-view, and a 12 MP ultra-wide, ƒ/ 2.2 aperture, 1.12μm, 123-degree field-of-view camera.

The device measures at 67.9 x 73.6 x 7.2-6.9mm in open-form and 167.9 x 73.6 x 17.3-15.4mm while closed. It weighs 183g and would come available in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold, and a silver Thom Browne edition with red, white, and blue pinstripes colour variants.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a retail price tag of $1380. However, many online stores have already offering pre-orders at a discounted rate of less than $1000. The Thom Browne special edition variant, would, however, retail at $2480. But the device would come with the latest Galaxy Buds Plus, a Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch, a phone case, and a gift box.

Pre-orders for the Z Flip would start on February 14 at official Samsung stores, Best Buy, and a few more.