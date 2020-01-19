Samsung is expected to launch its second foldable smartphone very soon. The Korean giant is rumoured to announce the phone alongside its Galaxy S20 flagship series at a special Unpacked event which will be held in San Francisco on February 11.

We recently got to know the foldable clamshell smartphone, which was previously rumoured as the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Bloom will officially be called as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and now Korean media reports seem to have hinted at the pricing of the upcoming foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip prices leaked

According to Korean media reports citing industry insiders, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones will be priced between 1 million KRW (approximately $861 or S$1,160) and 1.5 million KRW (approximately $1292 or S$1,740).

If the Galaxy Z Flip falls under this price range and the information turns out to be the actual official price, the next-generation Samsung foldable smartphone will be significantly cheaper than the first-gen Galaxy Fold which retails for about $2,000 (approximately S$2695).

Cheaper than even the Motorola RAZR

The phone with a clamshell foldable display will also cost lesser than the Motorola Razr clamshell foldable smartphone, which is priced at $1,499 in the US. If Samsung manages to make the Galaxy Z Flip available for sale before the Motorola Razr hits the store shelves, Samsung will manage to beat the Razr, with its lower price.

Will Galaxy Z Flip eat into Galaxy S20 sales?

Meanwhile, according to earlier rumours, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone together with the Samsung Galaxy S20 flagship series which will include the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

There are also rumours that suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will go on sale immediately after being launched. If all the rumours including the pricing and availability timeline turns out to be true, then we can safely say that Samsung has a clear winner in the Galaxy Z Flip.

Many people are concerned whether the decision to launch the Galaxy Z Flip and the flagship Galaxy S20 series at the same time will cause the Galaxy S20 flagships to be overshadowed by the foldable phone, or if the two series will eat into each other's sales, especially if the rumoured prices turn out to be true.

But we should keep in mind that the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20 have their differences and are targeted toward different demographics. The Galaxy S0 Ultra, in particular, will be a monster of a phone with insane camera specs and processing capabilities, from whatever information we have gathered about the phone so far.

Nevertheless, since the Galaxy Z Flip will be the world's second flip phone, after the Motorola Razr, its main competition seems to be the Motorola device. However, if the pricing information and Snapdragon 865 rumours are true, then the Galaxy Z Flip is the clear winner here.

Galaxy Z Flip rumored specs

And as far as the Galaxy Z Flip is concerned the smartphone is said to sport Qualcomm's current flagship and a 3300mAh and support for 15w fast charging. The other details are yet unknown, but we will get to know more about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned.