Last week, we had a look at the renders for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone. Now, more renders have leaked and they reveal the design of the larger Galaxy S11 Plus flagship from Samsung. Once again, these renders have been provided by @OnLeaks, who is a prominent leaker and is almost always right with his leaks.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus will probably have a five-camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus is the top variant in the upcoming Galaxy S11 series. As per the renders, the phone will have a massive five-camera setup at the back. It will carry a similar design as the Galaxy S11 camera module but will include a total of five-camera sensors and two auto-focus sensors. Thanks to the array of sensors at the back, the camera module protrudes out of the back.

It is expected that the Galaxy S11 series will utilise the latest 108-megapixel sensor from Samsung. The five-camera setup will mostly include the 108-megapixel sensor, which would be coupled with a bunch of other sensors including ultra-wide, telephoto, macro, and even a dual-aperture unit. The camera setup will supposedly offer 5X optical zoom and include software features such as Night Hyperlapse, Director's View, Single Take Photo, and Vertical Panoramas.

S11 Plus cameras may record 8K videos

The cameras on the Galaxy S11 Plus are expected to be really powerful and one report states that it will be able to record 8K videos. The renders also show the front design of the phone, which features a gigantic 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with curved edges. It also gets a punch-hole cutout on the top centre for the selfie camera. The display on the phone could also have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone will be equipped with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. Once again, the latest Galaxy S11 smartphones will not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to the rumours, the upcoming flagships from Samsung will supposedly launch on February 18. The lineup will include the Galaxy S11 Plus, the Galaxy S11, and the Galaxy S11e. All phones are expected to be powered by the Exnos 990 chipset and offer 5G connectivity.