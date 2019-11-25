Following the incredible success of Galaxy S10, Samsung is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone series- Galaxy S11. Rumoured to launch by February 2020, the Galaxy S11 is the upcoming series of devices, the South Korean smartphone maker is banking on. Following a series of render leaks and specification gossips, the phone has finally peeped through the benchmarking website GeekBench.

The SM-G986B, spotted by SamMobile, will boast a homemade Exynos 990 SoC. The GeekeBench listing also mentioned the upcoming phone would be a performance beast by sporting 12GB RAM. Unlike S10 series, all the three devices under the upcoming Galaxy 11 series would purportedly feature 12GB RAM. However, the LTE versions of the same device might also come with a tad lower hardware specification.

All the 5G models of the upcoming Galaxy S11 versions are expected to come with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants.

Here is how the Galaxy S11 might look like

Besides the GeekBench listing, the rendered design of the upcoming galaxy devices has also been shared by tipster OnLeaks. Looking at the leaked images, we can assume, all the versions of Galaxy S11 will sport an identical display design with a punch-hole at the top. The Galaxy S11 series devices will sport S10-like bezels and a curved display measured between 6.3-6.7-inch.

The Galaxy S11 series of devices will also come with USB Type-C connectivity, rear glass design and an L-shaped camera module featuring five cameras. 91 Mobile claims, out of five lenses, three would be used for regular image clicking feature, while a fourth sensor would work as a 3D ToF sensor.

The report claims, the Samsung Galaxy S11 would come with a gigantic 108MP primary camera with 8K video recording support. The Galaxy S11e would come with a 4,000 mAh battery and run on Android 10 powered One UI out-of-the-box.