The Samsung Galaxy S11 is shaping up to be a very impressive smartphone currently in the making. The Galaxy S11 rumour Mill is equally impressive, churning out new rumours almost every day. Now, we seem to know almost everything there is to be aware of the Galaxy S10 successor and what to expect when the phone gets launched early next year.

In keeping with the tradition of its Galaxy S series launch timeline, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S11 range in February 2020. The launch date may be a good two months away, but we've seen numerous leaks, rumours and renders of what is currently one of the most anticipated upcoming flagship.

48MP Telephoto Zoom Lens

The latest rumour doing the rounds is regarding the Galaxy S11 camera. There's no doubt it's going to be impressive. Not only will the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11 Plus and Galaxy S11e be the first smartphones to feature the all-new 108MP Samsung ISOCELL primary sensor, but it will also reportedly come with a zoom lens that will be paired with a 48MP sensor.

Samsung recently unveiled its true 108MP sensor and it will be way sharper than the 12MP main camera sensor on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. The 48MP zoom lens rumour comes from established leakster @UniverseIce who has a very good track record when it comes to leaking camera specs. He posted on his Twitter handle that the telephoto lens responsible for zooming will have at least 48MP resolution which will be used on all three Galaxy S11 phones – the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11 Plus and even the budget Galaxy S11e.

The highest resolution telephoto sensor so far

The 48MP telephoto will also reportedly have 5X optical zoom which is among the highest ones in the industry, matching those of the Huawei P30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10. But, what makes it more special is the significantly higher 48MP resolution, the P30 Pro and Mi Note 10 have a 5MP and 8MP telephoto lens respectively.

What this means is that there will be minimal or no loss in picture quality while zooming into a subject in focus. Last month, there was a rumour about a Samsung Galaxy S11 camera feature called "Space Zoom" which, as the name suggests, allows you to zoom into distant stars without losing quality.

Who needs a telescope?

The 'Space Zoom' moniker indicates that Samsung Galaxy S11's camera will take on the 'Moon Mode' on Huawei P30 Pro and Google Pixel 4's astrophotography mode, which are the monikers these companies use for their respective phone's abilities to capture zoomed-in images of celestial bodies.

Samsung has indeed upped the game by opting for the first high-resolution telephoto camera and from what we could decipher so far, the Galaxy S11E could just be the best camera smartphone we've seen till now. Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S11E series on February 18.