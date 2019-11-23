The Samsung Galaxy S11 is still a couple of months away from being a real thing, but that's not stopping the leaks. The latest leak shows renders of the upcoming Galaxy S11 smartphone and reveals its design. This is the first official looking renders that have been posted online. The phone looks similar to the Galaxy Note 10 from the front, but the rear is a whole different story.

Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 10 series of smartphones have a vertically aligned camera setup, a departure from the design that we saw in the Galaxy S10 and Note 9 devices. Now, the South Korean manufacturer seems to be changing that design once again. The leaked renders reveal that the Galaxy S11 could feature a rectangular camera setup at the back, which looks similar to what we've seen on the Google Pixel 4 and the iPhone 11 series.

The Galaxy S11 will be the first new flagship for the year 2020 and Samsung will launch it in three variants. You can expect the Galaxy S11e, the standard S11, and the S11+. The S11e and the S11 are said to the available in 4G as well as 5G options, but the S11+ would be 5G only. The renders you're seeing are thanks to a collaboration between 91mobiles and prominent phone leaker @OnLeaks.

As seen in the renders, the front of the phone has a hole-punch cutout for the camera, which is placed at the top centre. The display on the phone won't be as curvy as the Galaxy S10 models, but the bezels are going to be thinner. The renders also show that the power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the device. A USB Type-C port is see on the bottom, along with the speakers and microphone.

The new camera setup on the back seems to have around 5 sensors in total, excluding the flash module. There are no details regarding the sensors, but you can expect a similar setup as the Galaxy Note 10+. The phone is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a high refresh rate display.