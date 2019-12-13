Following the success of Galaxy S10, South Korean smartphone giant Samsung is betting big on its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S11. Rumored to launch in February next year along with the next generation Fold device, the Galaxy S11 is rumored to come with a series of improvements and a powerful configuration.

Camera improvements

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is supposed to come with an even more powerful camera alongside a series of new enhancements. A recent tweet from an XDA Developers writer hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S11 series would come up with a Pro Video mode.

XDA Developers have also posted a video which lends some weight to the claim.

Earlier rumors hinted that the upcoming Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus would pack a gigantic 108MP ISOCELL image camera sensor with 5X optical zoom. The camera unit is also tipped to flaunt three or four powerful lenses and offer telephoto, wide-angle, and ultra-wide photography. Both the devices are also expected to provide 8K video recording at 30FPS, and great depth-of-field and low-light photography experience.

The processor

The upcoming Samsung flagship would come powered with Qualcomm's latest SoC 865. It would offer 5G connectivity, faster data transmission and amazing graphic experience. A new tweet by the tipster Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S11 would come with Snapdragon 865 processor for South Korean users. But it is believed that Samsung would pack the Snapdragon 865 or a home-brewed Exynos substitute in Galaxy S11 and S11e, while the Galaxy S11 Plus and Galaxy Note 11 are expected to feature Snapdragon 865G.

Release Date

According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S11 series and the next generation Galaxy Fold 2 would be rolled out on February 18, 2020. He also claimed that the Galaxy Fold 2 would be pitched as a tablet hybrid instead of a smartphone and would feature a clamshell design.