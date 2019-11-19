Samsung has announced a new special edition Galaxy Note 10 Plus in collaboration with the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker motion picture. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Special Edition will come with a custom design, a custom phone cover, and other memorabilia. The Rise of Skywalker will be final movie in the Skywalker Saga and will be released in theatres on December 20th.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is one of the best Android smartphones of the year 2019. It's got top of the line features, a great display, an array of cameras, and the S Pen. With the Special Edition, Samsung has given the smartphone a new skin that would excite any Star Wars fan, especially ones who love Kylo Ren. The back of the phone comes with a symbol of the First Order and the Star Wars logo. The phone gets a black colour tone with red trim around the camera module and the hardware buttons.

Samsung has also included a red colour S-Pen, which is based on Kylo Ren's lightsaber. If you're a Kylo Ren fan, then you will really love this special edition Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Apart from the Star Wars design, the phone also gets digital content such as wallpapers, new shutdown animations, Star Wars themed icons, and even special sound effects from the movies. As this is a special edition, it also gets a special box, which also heavily inspired by Kylo Ren.

The box also contains a pair of special edition Galaxy Buds with charging case, which gets red interiors. A special designed phone case is also available for the smartphone. Finally, for the true Star Wars fan, a metal collectible badge is included in the box as well.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars edition will be only available in certain regions and in limited quantity. Starting December 13th, interested folks would be able to buy the phone From Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft Stores, Samsung online store, and Samsung Experience Stores. The phone will be available in Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Korea, Hong Kong, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the US. The phone will be sold unlocked for $1,299 with the top specifications.