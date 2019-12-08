Bigger batteries are usually a feature that's reserved for the plus and max versions of smartphones. For example, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has the biggest 3969mAh battery in the iPhone 11 series. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a bigger 4300mAh battery in comparison to the 3500mAh unit on the regular Galaxy Note 10. But Samsung could soon change that as the South Korean tech giant could be equipping all its phones with massive batteries.

Recent reports and rumors suggest that Samsung's upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus may sport a massive 5000mAh battery, the biggest ever for any Galaxy flagship till date. And now, we hear that another anticipated Samsung phone, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, might have a 4500mAh juice pack.

Reported by Nashville Chatter, the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was found listed on a South Korean certification database called SafetyKorea. The battery specs were attached to a phone with a model number that has long been said to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

If what the report claims turns out to be accurate, then the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have an even larger battery than its bigger sibling the Galaxy Note 10+ which as mentioned earlier has a 4300mAh battery unit. This is a bit surprising since Samsung's previous Lite models including the Galaxy S10e have had smaller batteries than their bigger counterparts.

Galaxy S10 Lite will also have a big battery

There are also reports that another 'Lite' model, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, might feature a 4500mAh battery, hinting that Samsung could be upping the battery sizes for all its upcoming Galaxy smartphones. Also, the fact that Samsung has already started putting big batteries inside its other series such as the Galaxy M30s which have massive 6000mAh batteries, seems to suggest that the company may now focus on bigger batteries for its flagship series as well.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is among the most anticipated and most leaked smartphone lately and one of the latest leaked renders which are courtesy of AndroudHeadlines show both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite side-by-side.

The renders reveal nothing new, as we already know from previous leaks that the phones would feature an all-screen front with a punch hole camera at the dead center on top, much like the Galaxy Note 10 itself. These renders have to be taken with a pinch of salt as a prominent leaker, Max J, tweeted suggesting that the clock widget on these renders doesn't use Samsung's official clock font, nor does it display the exact time that Samsung usually uses on its promotional images. He also noted that the widget icons are from an older version of Samsung's UI and not from the latest One UI.

Whether Samsung launches these phones as the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite or something entirely different, and whether the phones will have the rumored battery capacities and other specs, we will only know when Samsung officially confirms the existence of these phones. Samsung will reportedly launch the purported Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite in January.