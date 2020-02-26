Samsung has rolled out its latest budget Android smartphone, the Galaxy M31. The smartphone is the successor to its successful budget device, the Galaxy M30, and comes with a clutch of improvements. The Galaxy M31 mainly focuses on the display and impressive battery life.

The device comes with a massive 6000 mAh battery which claims to deliver 26 hours of video playback in a fully charged state. It boasts a 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. The display shares its space with a punch-hole style 32 MP selfie camera module.

The Galaxy M31 comes powered by the home-brewed Exynos 9611 SoC which consists of eight cores clocked to achieve a maximum speed of 2.3GHz. Moreover, the device comes with 6GB RAM and would come in two storage variants - 64 GB and 128 GB. The inbuilt storage comes with UFS 2.1 compliance and can expand up to 512 GB with a micro SD card.

The Galaxy M31 comes with a 64 MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro shooter and a 5 MP depth sensor. The device also supports the much required fast charging and comes with a 15W fast charger.

With the setup, the Galaxy M31 can make 4K recording and have hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. Besides, it has a dedicated night mode for excellent low-light photography. The 32MP front camera also supports 4k video recording and slow-mo selfies.

The Galaxy M31 comes in two colour variants, ocean blue and space black. It has been released in India for now. The device is priced at INR 15,999, which roughly translates at SGD 311 or $222. Samsung is expected to launch the smartphone in other markets soon.