Putting an end to all the speculations, South Korean conglomerate Samsung has silently launched the successor of its mid-range smartphone Galaxy A70. The new Galaxy A71 however, feels like a worthy update though with improved camera, impressive display and Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The all-new Galaxy A71 features a similar design language as of its earlier device Galaxy A70, reports Sammobile. It sports an infinity-O display with a punch-hole camera sits on the top of it. The 6.7-inch screen features 2400x1080 pixels resolution and is super-AMOLED in nature. It also packs an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

However, the main USP of the new Galaxy A71 is its rear camera unit, which now comes with a 5MP macro camera with an aperture count of f/2.4. The macro camera lens in accompanied with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 5MP f/2.2 depth camera lenses. All the four camera units and the LED flash sits in iPhone-11 like square camera frame at the rear side of the device. The inclusion of a macro lens is supposed to tempt the mobile macro photography enthusiasts.

On the specification side, the new galaxy A71 packs an octa-core SoC which combines a dual 2.2 GHz and a Hexa 1.8GHz chipset, which is supposed to be the SnapDragon 730 SoC. However Samsung haven't mentioned the processor model they have packed inside Galaxy A71. The device would come available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and pack 128GB inbuilt storage with micro-SD card support.

The rear panel of Galaxy A71 is made of Samsung's Glasstic material which gives a premium feel on the hand. It measures in at 164.6 x 76.0 x 7.7 mm and weighs 179g. Powered by a 4,500mAh battery, the A71 comes with support for 25W fast-charging. The Samsung Galaxy A70 in comparison comes with a 32MP primary camera sensor, a similar display, and an identical battery.

Samsung is, however, tight-lipped about the availability and the price of its latest smartphone. Sammobile claims, it would be rolled out globally on a later date.