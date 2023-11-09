Samantha Woll: Suspect Arrested in Murder of Detroit Jewish Synagogue Leader Who Was Stabbed Multiple Times

A suspect has been arrested in the murder of prominent Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll, who was found stabbed to death outside of her home last month, according to reports. However, Detroit Police are yet to identify the suspect but said additional information would be forthcoming "at the appropriate time."

"While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll's family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case," Detroit Police Chief James White said in a statement. "The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain," it added.

Arrested at Last

Woll sustained multiple stab wounds during the early hours of October 21. Authorities suspect the attack occurred inside her home, and she stumbled outside afterward. Her body was found near her home.

"Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation," White added.

Law enforcement responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive person around 6:30 a.m. Woll had attended a wedding the night before and left around 12:30 a.m., as confirmed by both the police and her friends.

The police department had earlier confirmed that Woll's death was not a hate crime. However, investigators have not yet disclosed the suspected motive behind the attack.

"We believe that this particular incident was not motivated by anti-semitism, and that this suspect acted alone," White told reporters at a press conference on Oct. 23 — when he said investigators were "just short" of naming the suspect.

He said that there were "several factors" contributing to that conclusion but refrained from providing further details or comments.

Planned Murder

Woll was named in the Detroit Jewish News' '36 under 36' list in 2017, where she was described as a "social justice and political activist."

"She was instrumental in the founding of the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit — a grassroots collective of young adults of both faiths who gather in partnership to learn, celebrate and build community together," the glowing profile read.

She was praised for helping "to build and deepen important relationships" between local Jewish and Muslim communities, where she hosted 'revolutionary events, including an Interfaith Iftar dinner welcoming Syrian refugees.'

"By extending her hand and creating space for connection between Muslims and Jews, she has exemplified the values of healing the world."

Michigan boasts one of the highest per capita Muslim populations in the United States, according to data from the World Population Review.

Around 1,000 people attended Woll's funeral on October 22. Her professional background included working for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and contributing to the political campaign of Attorney Dana Nessel, both of whom are Democrats.

In an obituary featured on the Hebrew Memorial Chapel's website, Woll was remembered as an enthusiast of theater, opera, and music. She was also known as an avid hiker of mountain trails.