Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested in East Nashville on Thursday morning on DUI charges, authorities said. According to online court records, the 34-year-old was as charged with DUI and open container violation.

Hunt was taken into custody in Davidson County and he was later granted $2,500 bail bond. According to reports, officers caught up with a vehicle matching the BOLO description as it was turning onto Gallatin Avenue. Police reported the driver had difficulty staying in the proper lane. When police stopped the vehicle, Hunt allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

The online warrant also stated that Hunt had trouble finding his ID to show officers. He attempted to give both a credit card and a passport instead of his driver's license. Two empty beers were in the vehicle next to the driver, MNPD reported.

Authorities said that Hunt was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the stop and during questioning, he allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol "recently." Hunt allegedly tested with a blood alcohol level of 0.173, well over the legal limit of 0.08.

Hunt is known for songs like "House Party," "Take Your Time" and "Body like a Back Road," among others. He is slated to perform at the NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville on Dec. 5.