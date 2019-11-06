Leading names from Indian film industry will unveil the motion poster of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Darbar. Salman Khan, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan will be releasing the promotional materials of the film's Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil along with Telugu versions, respectively, on 7 November.

"Previlaged to announce that our #DarbarMotionPoster will be unveiled by top celebrities of our Indian cinema. @ikamalhaasan sir, @BeingSalmanKhan sir, and @Mohanlal sir. Watch out our thalaivar @rajinikanth tomorrow with @anirudhofficial mass theme. @LycaProductions. [sic]" AR Murugadoss tweeted.

As mentioned by AR Murugadoss, the motion poster will be unveiled at 5.30 pm. However, the time of Anirudh's mass theme release (from their upcoming movie Darbar) is yet to be revealed.

The motion poster release formally kicks-off the promotions of Darbar. The makers are expected to unveil a few teasers and songs in the days to come. The teaser of the flick is expected to be out on 12 December to coincide with the birthday celebration of Rajini.

Rajinikanth has already completed the shooting of Darbar. He plays the role of an IPS officer in the movie and the name of his character is Aaditya Arunachalam. Nivetha Thomas, who plays his daughter in AR Murugadoss-directorial, revealed it on Twitter and wrote, "And now for the world to know! There is and will only be ONE #AadityaArunachalam And he, is MY Appa. Watch! Out!#Darbar . [sic]"

Darbar is an action thriller on the lines of AR Murugadoss' previous films. He has roped in Nayanthara to play the female lead character, while roping in Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar for the negative roles.

Lyca Productions-funded flick has A Sreekar Prasad's editing and Santosh Sivan's editing.