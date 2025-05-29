"Sales is Service, Not Pressure" – Kyosuke Nagai Featured on the Joyan Chan Show

About the Joyan Chan Show

Broadcast globally from Singapore, the Joyan Chan Show is a platform dedicated to empowering leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers. The show features insightful interviews and motivational conversations designed to help listeners unlock joy, courage, passion, and purpose in their lives and businesses.

With a diverse range of global guests, the show dives deep into topics around personal growth, business expansion, and leadership transformation, making it a go-to resource for forward-thinking professionals worldwide.

This Episode: Simplifying Sales for Global Success

In this special episode, Mr. Nagai introduced his signature method: the One-Page Sales Template®. Known for helping entrepreneurs and companies confidently and consistently close multi-million-dollar deals, this approach eliminates the need for lengthy presentations, high-pressure tactics, or complex strategies.

"Sales shouldn't be about pressure it should be seen as a service," Nagai shared during the conversation.

He broke down how a simple, structured, and repeatable framework can transform the way we approach sales making it both more effective and more human-centered.

With a closing rate of over 90%, Nagai's methodology is quickly gaining global recognition as a powerful tool for coaches, consultants, and corporate professionals alike.

Comment from Kyosuke Nagai

"It was truly an honor to be featured on the Joyan Chan Show. Being able to share my sales philosophy and methods on such a respected global platform was an exciting experience.

I believe this episode offers new insights for anyone looking to shift their approach—from pushing for sales to delivering value through service. For coaches, consultants, or those involved in corporate sales, this conversation might just change the way you think about selling."

Exclusive Q&A with Kyosuke Nagai

After the episode, we asked Mr. Nagai two exclusive follow-up questions for this article. Here's what he shared:

Q1: What is the key message you most wanted listeners to take away from your episode?

"In sales, the most important thing is not to rely on intuition or improvisation, but to master a repeatable, structured approach.

The desire to buy a person's buying motivation is universal across time and geography. Understanding this fundamental truth and learning how to ethically elevate that desire is the true essence of effective sales."

Q2: Have you encountered any challenges in sharing your knowledge with an international audience, and how do you overcome them?

"While buying psychology is universal, the contexts such as what people struggle with or what challenges they face differ based on their culture and lifestyle. That's where it gets tricky.

To bridge that gap, I've been leveraging tools like ChatGPT and AI technologies to better understand perspectives outside my native environment. It helps me gain insight into cultural nuances, unspoken concerns, and diverse thought patterns."

Final Thoughts

For anyone working in coaching, consulting, or corporate sales, this episode is packed with powerful insights and a fresh, service-oriented perspective. It's an opportunity to rethink how you approach sales and potentially transform your results.

The Joyan Chan Show is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms.