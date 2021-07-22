SafeMoon CEO John Karony Tests Positive for Covid-19; Gives Update on Wallet While in Quarantine

The CEO of SafeMoon cryptocurrency John Karony announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The COO, Jack Haines has also tested positive for the virus.

Along with the top heads, a broader team of SafeMoon employees have contracted the virus and are currently in isolation as per guidelines of the United Kingdom.

''Hey guys. Apologies for the quietness here (it's not through choice) - I tested positive for COVID last Thursday. Since then I've been following government advice & self-isolating, along with the wider UK team. Both Jack tested positive earlier this week and doing well,'' Karony tweeted.

The CEO gave out an update about the upcoming SafeMoon wallet despite being in quarantine, saying that the team has made ''great progress'' and the beta version would be updated on July 25, and would also announce the release date along with it.

''In the meantime the wider team are making great progress on the #SafeMoonWallet and we will be updating on beta and launch timing this Sunday - stay tuned. We got this!'' he tweeted.

SafeMoon has been facing tremendous pressure from its investors to launch the SafeMoon wallet and the developers have been changing the goal post of its release date quite often, upsetting the community in return.

During the first week of July, Shiba Inu successfully launched Shiba Swap and its development has added further pressure on other coins to follow suite and deliver results.

A 'wallet' helps investors to ditch third-party payment apps such as Pancake Swap, Uniswap among others and gives the freedom to buy and sell coins directly and save on fees and reductions charges billed by the third-party apps which goes up to 10% or even more.

Also, investors poured their 'get well soon' messages and thanked the team for doing all they can despite their circumstances being tough and challenging and wished them a speedy recovery.

''Thank you to everyone for their best wishes. Both of us are doing well but ensuring we play it safe and following UK guidance. The wider team are doing a great job and we'll be back alongside them very soon,'' tweeted COO Jack Haines.

SafeMoon at the time of publishing was trading at $0.000002687 and is up +6.49% in the days trade with a market cap of $ 4.15 billion.