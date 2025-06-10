SAF Serviceman, 24, Rushed to Hospital After Accident in Upper Changi Road East

A 24-year-old male Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) serviceman was rushed to hospital following an accident involving a SAF vehicle and a van on Tuesday, June 10.

The police said that they were informed about the accident, which happened at Upper Changi Road East towards New Upper Changi Road at about 7 am.

A video of the accident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, and it clearly showed the SAF vehicle – a five-tonner – placed perpendicular in the middle lane of the road, right before the stop line at a traffic light. It also showed an ambulance at the scene.

The Ministry of Defense (Mindef) issued a statement on Tuesday and said that SAF was aware of the accident, and they are assisting with the police investigations.

However, the ministry did not state whether the driver, who was injured, was a full-time national serviceman or a regular.

Mindef and the Singapore Civil Defense Force said that he was conscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital and was discharged after receiving outpatient treatment.