Sadie Robertson, the Duck Dynasty actor and former Dancing with the Stars participant, has turned 23. The diva celebrated her 23rd birthday on June 11 with her closest friends. Robertson shared the photos from her closed group birthday bash on social media with five other friends on Sunday. The photos have gone viral on the internet. She shared two different pictures in the same birthday post, which has left Instagram users awestruck. Robertson flashes a peace sign in the photo while standing on one foot and pursing her lips to pose in front of the camera. Her five close friends stand behind her and hold up the same symbol. They make funny faces while some of them just laugh.

The picture has been taken against the backdrop of a gazebo in the woods where the group appeared to be standing. Robertson chose to dress casually for her special occasion, sporting a simple tank crop top with a pair of ripped jean shorts, which she rolled up. She completed her casual look with minimum accessories like a dark brown belt and a pair of white sneakers. The blonde looks beautiful in her simple ensemble.

The photos have garnered numerous likes and views within a short time of their uploading on her official handle. Recently, in another Instagram post, Robertson shared a photo in which she is seen kissing her hubby. The post marked her husband's birthday back then and she shared a heartfelt message for her life partner.

She posted the photo with the message, "PDA FOR A PSA::: ITS MY HUSBANDS BIRTHDAY!!!!!! Crazy that a year ago from today I called you my FIANCÉ for the first time and it felt so strange." Check out the cute kissing picture of Sadie Robertson and her husband here.