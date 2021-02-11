A quick financial turnaround in the new normal in the new world economy. Now, financial freedom is possible for those at the lowest rung of the financial ladder, those at the pyramid base. And in a wild twist of oxymoronic fate, it is also harder to break free from the shackles of financial prison.

It is quite ironic how we can live in a time where there is so much money to go around, yet the gap between the haves and have-nots widens every day.

So, the question that begs for a solution is, how do we remedy this precarious financial situation?

While the powers that be would rather hold on jealousy to the power and money, people like Sabrina Saggu, a digital entrepreneur who has 'cracked' the money code and is determined to share the light with as many people as she can, give us hope in a financially bleak future that awaits us.

The recent turn of events in the world has made the need for financial freedom and stability at individual levels more important. The gaps between the rich and the poor widen and the middle class is being eroded fast.

Sabrina Saggu's passion is for people to have better lives and multiple streams of income. Sabrina believes that people need to use their wealth and experience to help others achieve their dreams.

In the words of Kobe Bryant, who said, "Use your success, wealth, and influence to put people in the best position to realize their dream and find their true purpose."

In an interview, Sabrina said her plan for 2021 is to empower thousands of families to become more financially free and help them achieve their dreams.

It is people like Sabrina Saggu and her team of trading educators, whom Sabrina tagged as the Harvard of Trading education, who'd lead the path for forging a new economic reality for many, hopefully, reducing the widening economic gap.

Is this reality feasible?

Well, from the level of success Sabrina Saggu and her team have recorded, we can only be hopeful of the future.

Robert Kiyosaki, one of the leading voices on financial education, echoes what Sabrina has been teaching her students and those willing to learn: the only way out of the financial quagmire we have found ourselves is through education. The eroding of financial education from public schools and traditional schools is the bedrock for many households' crumbling financial situations.

When people know what money is, how it works, and how to utilize its power to their advantage, financial situations would be better. The gap will reduce.

Although there are no hard and fast rules to these things, a series of evidence prove that the right education is the best solution to the personal financial crisis we're in.

Sabrina Saggu keeps breaking the status quo on what 'the right path' to success is. She keeps taking the bull by the horn and running into walls initially built to stop her. She keeps living the words of Kobe Bryant, who said, "the most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they do."

Sabrina keeps inspiring people, and she doesn't plan to stop anytime soon. She has vowed to make it her life's work to educate and inspire people to become financially free and create multiple income streams.

