Sabrina 'Princessa' Wang: The Princess of AI, automation, tech, and entrepreneurship, building a future of freedom

In a world accelerating toward artificial intelligence and digital reinvention, few figures embody the convergence of technology, purpose, and community as completely as Sabrina 'Princessa' Wang.

From her base in Singapore, she has emerged as a global founder, speaker, creator, and investor - and at NAS Summit, she was named The Princess of AI, Automation, Tech, and Entrepreneurship.

Blending humanity and intelligence

Sabrina's philosophy is clear: Time is the ultimate currency, and technology's highest purpose is to give it back. Her ventures are built around that conviction - not to replace people with machines, but to elevate human potential through intelligence, systems, and shared growth.

"AI and automation shouldn't remove humanity - it should return it," she often says. "The goal isn't endless hustle, it's meaningful creation."

That perspective defines People's Inc. 360, the AI marketing automation company she founded and leads alongside her partner, Carolyn Reeves. Far from a conventional software-as-a-service firm, People's Inc. 360 operates through a human-with-AI-aided model, where automation supports creativity rather than replacing it.

The organisation also runs an internal gig economy, allowing its members to "side-hustle". "We want our team to think like founders," Wang explains. "The entrepreneurial mindset shouldn't stop at the top."

Empowering female founders

Beyond technology, Sabrina's work reflects a deep commitment to empowerment. Her Royal Visionary Society and its flagship programme, the Royal Launch School, have supported over 1,000 female founders across Asia and beyond. The programme culminates in a demo day, where participants pitch to potential investors - including Sabrina herself.

Many of the 33 companies in her investment portfolio first appeared through these sessions, demonstrating how education, mentorship, and funding can intertwine to accelerate innovation. Her approach is both human-centred and systemised: Mentoring founders to use automation to scale sustainably, without sacrificing wellness or purpose.

"The future of entrepreneurship is inclusive, intelligent, and intentional," she says. "It's about using AI to scale compassion as much as commerce."

At its heart, Royal Visionary Society is more than a business school - it's a community of women building legacies together, blending shared experience with collective growth.

From creator to thought leader

Sabrina's influence extends far beyond boardrooms. As a speaker and creator, she has shared stages with global voices at NAS Summit, e27, GatherVerse, and other leading platforms, discussing how automation and storytelling intersect in the new founder-creator economy.

Through her Speakers Society, she helps shape the next generation of thought leaders - supported by her team, Kelly Kam and Benjamin Wing. Together, they empower speakers to build influence, visibility, and income through a blend of personal branding, technology, and peer connection.

Central to Sabrina's ecosystem is her digital twin, Seraphina AI - an intelligent extension of her thought process and communication style. Seraphina manages elements of her workflow, content production, and engagement, enabling her to scale presence without losing authenticity.

"Visibility isn't vanity," Wang notes. "It's velocity. When your message can move faster than you, you create exponential impact."

Investing in the fast lane

While her flagship ventures focus on automation and education, Sabrina also navigates a dynamic investment portfolio that includes cryptocurrency and other asset groups. Alongside Chloe Lin, she co-runs Crypto to Freedom, a programme that trains individuals to build financial independence through informed trading and long-term digital strategies.

"Crypto taught me agility," she says. "You learn to read trends, trust systems, and move when others hesitate."

In addition to digital assets, Sabrina continues to invest in startups through Royal Privileged, maintaining a diverse portfolio that spans technology, education, wellness, and lifestyle. Each project ties back to community impact - empowering founders, creators, and changemakers to achieve sustainability and autonomy.

"I invest in people and systems," she explains. "Capital is only one layer; capability and consciousness matter just as much."

Redefining success through freedom

Recognition has followed her innovation. Sabrina has received the Singapore SME 500 Award and the Spirit of Enterprise Award, etc. Yet she is quick to frame these honours as milestones, not destinations.

Her central pursuit remains the same: Freedom of time, wealth, location, and happiness - a philosophy shaped by personal reinvention and professional clarity. Having experienced both burnout and breakthrough, she advocates a redefined model of success, one that values sustainability over speed.

"The real luxury isn't having more," she reflects. "It's having enough - enough time to create, enough wealth to choose, enough freedom to live."

The vision ahead

As AI and automation continue to transform global industries, Sabrina 'Princessa' Wang stands at the intersection of innovation, community, and intention. Her work is reshaping how founders, creators, and speakers approach growth - not through exhaustion, but through evolution.

In her world, technology is not the endgame but the enabler - a tool to reclaim what matters most. And as more communities of founders, creators, and investors embrace that mindset, Sabrina's message resonates louder than ever: The future belongs to those who build freedom - not just fortune.