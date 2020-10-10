Travel has been altered and hindered for safety and health concerns due to the unpredictable virus amassing through the globe. However, getaways are not a thing of the past. People are eager to flee their homes. Being cooped up for months has resulted in much-needed R&R or any sort of social interaction. This is a very beneficial turn of events for Saad Alami Rahmouni of Worldwide Luxury Concierge LLC, specializing in luxury travel and accommodations. His business is becoming more active, particularly because of its exclusive facilities and private arrangements.

Sanitation and seclusion are of top priority for many travelers in today's climate. Rahmouni's services are top-notch and his clients are handled with immense care. The hospitality guru, who caters to the elites, has received his clients' recommendations on what they envision for their vacations during this unprecedented time. This has given Rahmouni leverage because he was able to plan ahead with his business associates and collaborators.

"In the hospitality industry, it is all about who you know and who you are well-connected with," Rahmouni said. "I luckily have built incredible relationships with people in the transportation industry, the restaurant industry, and anyone related to hospitality. I have kept in touch with everyone through this entire pandemic, making sure everyone is okay and prepared for the travel surge when restrictions started to let up."

Rahmouni is always ten steps ahead of his competition and has made several predictions for the future of travel. Before the pandemic was in full swing, Rahmouni expected some of his overseas clients to remain in the states for business purposes, so he went ahead and secured private homes available for extended stays. This appeared to be popular among several of his clients. Rahmouni even connected with yacht rentals and helped clients obtain admittance to these accommodations for amusement purposes. The Miami-based hospitality impresario knows his clients well and anticipated anxiousness from quarantine, so he scheduled bookings in advance for scenery changes.

"I kept everyone's health in mind, and my business connections were just as careful," Rahmouni said. "Everyone was tested, and everything was disinfected. I just knew how repetitive the days would get, so I tried my best to provide safe activities."

Florida has seen a spike in visitors, and even new residents. Rahmouni expects this to continue, as Florida is already in Phase 3. With this progression, Rahmouni is getting his clients' wishes in order for the holidays.

"I know a lot of my clients are still concerned with their health, so I foresee rental housing to be desired, especially since it was at the start of the pandemic," Rahmouni said. "Anything private will be favorable among my clients, so I have recently reached out to private chefs as an alternative to going out to eat, even though Florida restaurants can hold 50 percent capacity indoors. I have a few things up my sleeve, and just want to obtain the best for my clients. If they're happy, I'm happy."

The future is uncertain, but Rahmouni has contingency plans if things go south again. In the meantime, he is focused on booming his business while the opportunity is hot.