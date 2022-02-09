Ryanair Flight gets Delayed after Drunk Man Takes off Pants in-Flight and Abuses Crew

A Ryanair flight had to be delayed by 40 minutes as an intoxicated passenger removed his trousers and caused a scene. The unnamed passenger had to be escorted from the plane by the cops. The incident took place on Monday during an afternoon flight from Alicante to Dublin, The Sun reported.

The other passengers on the plane said that that unruly man seemed to be 'under influence' and refused to put his pants back on even after being repeatedly requested by the crew. He eventually became 'abusive' and caused a scene when asked to put his bag of duty-free bottles in an overhead locker.

The man reportedly said that the bottles were his 'presents' and refused to comply with the instructions given by the crew.

'I get very hot on planes'

A fellow passenger narrated the incident to the Irish Mirror as told by his wife, who witnessed the scene. "Nobody noticed anything when he [the unruly passenger] got on, he didn't seem too bad but when he sat down he got up and took off his trousers," he said.

Quoting his wife, the man further noted that the passenger told the woman sitting beside him that he gets very hot on planes. He had 'bottles on his lap, maybe four or five litres of spirits,' which the 'stewardess asked to take them off him' to 'stow them up safely.'

More delays

The man, however, wouldn't let them go saying that they were his 'presents' and got a bit 'hysterical.' "Then they called the other cabin steward and he came down and they were just trying to pacify him and he got a bit abusive then and told them he couldn't take his stuff and he had rights," the fellow passenger said.

The unruly man was eventually removed from the plane, and while he was being escorted away, he reportedly made a big fuss about a suitcase which, in turn, caused more delays.

A spokesperson for Ryanair noted that the flight from Alicante to Dublin (07 February) was delayed ahead of take-off after a passenger became disruptive on board. "Crew alerted local police who removed the passenger from the aircraft, and the flight departed following a short delay of approx. 40 min," the statement added.