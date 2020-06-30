The American Idol host Ryan Seacrest has split from Chef Shayna Taylor, his girlfriend of seven years. The Daily Mail reported that the couple ended their relationship some time ago.

Seacrest, the 45-year-old radio and television host, is said to have ended the relationship with 28-year-old Taylor amicably. The report claimed that both will remain good friends and will continue to be each other's biggest supporters. It is also said that they do cherish their time together.

The couple was known to have separated three times in seven years but made sure to get back with each other. Last month, during the Live with Kelly and Ryan Live show Seacrest had wished happy third anniversary to Taylor as the couple had gotten back together for the third time. "So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up, Ryan had said.

Seacrest Suffering From Exhaustion?

When Kelly teased Ryan about his comment on getting together, Seacrest compared his relationship with Taylor to a roller-coaster journey. "You know, when we drive by an amusement park, I always look at the roller coaster and go, 'Look, there we are'. It's all definitely upside down loops. It's no Thunder Mountain, it's definitely the Mind Bender," he said.

Last month Seacrest said that he was under stress. There were rumors that the TV host had suffered a stroke as fans noticed him slurring his speech during the American Idol finale. He was not able to focus properly. Following the rumors, Seacrest had said that he was exhausted and under stress.

Seacrest hosts at least four shows including Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials. The stress is said to have been the effect of juggling between many works.

However, Seacrest took a break and went on a lavish vacation with his pals to Mexico. But here is where another rumor started spreading about the host.

Ryan With Mystery Blonde in Mexico?

Amid the amicable separation with Shayna, Ryan's pictures of holding hands with an unidentified blonde in Mexico are going viral. The Daily Mail has obtained pictures of Ryan on a romantic getaway with a blonde girl in Mexico. Ryan was on a vacation with his friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last week.