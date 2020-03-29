Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is in talks to star in and produce a live-action feature adaptation of the 1980s arcade game Dragons Lair. If the deal is sealed, he will be doing the project for streaming giant Netflix, reports variety.com.

Dragon's Lair put players in the shoes of Dirk the Daring as he attempted to rescue Princess Daphne from the dragon Singe and the wizard Mordroc. The game was originally released for arcades in 1983 by Cinematronics. The game used laserdisc technology and offered superior graphics and feature film quality animation.

Reynolds to produce

Roy Lee will produce through his Vertigo Entertainment with Trevor Engelson of Underground Films. Don Bluth, Gary Goldman and Jon Pomeroy are also producing the project. Reynolds will produce through his Maximum Effort production company. Dan and Kevin Hageman, whose credits include The Lego Movie and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, are attached to write the script.

Upcoming projects

Reynolds, best known for starring in the two Deadpool movies, teamed with Netflix on the action movie "6 Underground" and has been shooting Netflix's Red Notice with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. Reynolds will also be seen in the upcoming The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.