The star cast of the original X-Men film had a virtual meeting on Saturday, and actor Ryan Reynolds crashed the reunion, with a few other stars who had appeared in subsequent sequels of the franchise.

X-Men stars Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and Patrick Stewart had reunited via Zoom as part of Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit concert. "It's kind of surreal you guys, I can't believe it's been 20 years since the first X-Men movie," Jackman was saying, according to a report in people.com, when Reynolds popped on the screen.

Reynolds Crashes 'X-Men' Party

Seeing Reynolds, Jackman continued: "Ryan, the cast and I were all just reminiscing about the movie that we're in together." Then, he tried to cordially get Reynolds out of the picture, saying: "See ya, Ryan."

Reynolds, however, was in no mood to budge. Rather, the actor, who joined the franchise in his popular avatar of Deadpool in the 2009 release, "X-Men Origins: Wolverine", told Jackman that he had actually invited a few others from various other films of the franchise.

Turner, McAvoy and Schreiber Join In

That was when Sophie Turner and James McAvoy appeared on screen. "Oh sorry, I actually thought this was a Game Of Thrones reunion," Turner joked, and quickly left. Janssen and Berry left next, saying they had a James Bond reunion to attend. Soon, McAvoy claimed he had to attend a Split reunion, while Stewart cited Star Trek.

Addressing a hapless Jackman, Reynolds them said: Just you and me, Logan. You know what that makes this a reunion for?" "X-Men Origins Reunite!" declared Liev Schreiber, who plays Sabretooth in the series, to Reynolds' question after suddenly popping up on the screen for a few seconds and vanishing instantly.