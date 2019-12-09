Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been happily married for seven years and the couple never fails to give us immense relationship goals with their social media PDAs and adorable gestures. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2012, but their wedding photos are making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Ryan and Lively got married at the Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in September 2012. However, the photos from their nuptials have been banned from popular wedding sites including Pinterest and The Knot as part of a larger decision to no longer highlight photos of plantation weddings.

Ryan and Lively's wedding photos banned

For those who don't know, plantations in the south are largely known for using slave labour to cultivate coffee, cotton, sugar, etc. "Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things. We are working to limit the distribution of this content and accounts across our platform, and continue to not accept advertisements for them," a Pinterest spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Buzzfeed News, the civil rights group Color of Change in a letter to the Knot Worldwide executives and Pinterest wrote, "Plantations are physical reminders of one of the most horrific human rights abuses the world has ever seen."

Reason for banning photos

"The decision to glorify plantations as nostalgic sites of celebration is not an empowering one for the Black women and justice-minded people who use your site. The wedding industry routinely denies the violent conditions Black people faced under chattel slavery by promoting plantations as romantic places to marry," the organisation said in the letter.

Well, the couple has not yet reacted to the decision of banning their photos online. Till then, let's wait and see how the couple will react to this.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met in 2010 when they co-starred in Green Lantern. At that time, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson. By mid-2011, they were rumoured to be a couple. In 2012, they tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family. Seven years later, Lively and Reynolds have welcomed three children together and are one of the most beloved couples in entertainment.